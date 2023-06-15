CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeenvironment NewsCyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: Train services hit, heavy rains to lash Gujarat ahead of landfall today

Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: Train services hit, heavy rains to lash Gujarat ahead of landfall today

Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: Train services hit, heavy rains to lash Gujarat ahead of landfall today
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Jun 15, 2023 8:06 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Cyclone Biparjoy is all set to make a landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Thursday. Meanwhile, Pakistan Climate Energy Minister Sherry Rehman said that the cyclone will hit Sindh's Keti Bandar on Thursday at 11 am (local time), as per local reports. All preparations are in place in India to deal with the cyclone's impact. Follow LIVE Updates on Cyclone Biparjoy here:

Live Updates

Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: Check list of trains affected here

The following trains of June 15 have been fully cancelled by the Wester Railways as a precautionary measure in the cyclone prone areas over Western Railway.

Jun 15, 2023 8:04 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: Kutch is likely to be one of the worst affected areas

Kutch, which is likely to be one of the worst affected areas, is seeing heavy deployment of the teams of NDRF, SDRF, army, coast guard and navy. The landfall is likely to hit Kutch district of Gujarat on Thursday evening.

Jun 15, 2023 8:02 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates | Check out heavy rainfall warning today

> Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Kachchh, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi and Junagarh districts of Gujarat and Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over remaining districts of Saurashtra and north Gujarat region on June 15.

> Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north Gujarat and adjoining south Rajasthan on 16th and southeast Rajasthan and adjoining North Gujarat region on June 17. 

Jun 15, 2023 7:59 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy to cross Saurashtra and Kutch

The India Meteorological Department said that very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy lies over Northeast Arabian Sea at 2:30 am IST of 15th June, 2023 about 200 km west-southwest of Jakhau Port (Gujarat). "To cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port by evening of 15th June as a VSVS," it added in a tweet.

Jun 15, 2023 7:53 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall today in Gujarat, cyclone to hit Pakistan too

Cyclone Biparjoy will make a landfall on Thursday evening near Jakhau Port in Gujarat’s Kutch district. Meanwhile, Pakistan Climate Energy Minister Sherry Rehman said that Cyclone Biparjoy will hit Sindh's Keti Bandar on Thursday at 11 am (local time), as per a report by Pakistan-based Geo News.

In India, four ships with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) bricks embarked are on standby at short notice, Indian Navy said in a statement. The cyclone is likely to traverse all along the Rann of Kutch up to Rajasthan.

Jun 15, 2023 7:52 AM
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X