Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: Train services hit, heavy rains to lash Gujarat ahead of landfall today

Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: Check list of trains affected here
The following trains of June 15 have been fully cancelled by the Wester Railways as a precautionary measure in the cyclone prone areas over Western Railway.
Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: Kutch is likely to be one of the worst affected areas
Kutch, which is likely to be one of the worst affected areas, is seeing heavy deployment of the teams of NDRF, SDRF, army, coast guard and navy. The landfall is likely to hit Kutch district of Gujarat on Thursday evening.
Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates | Check out heavy rainfall warning today
> Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Kachchh, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi and Junagarh districts of Gujarat and Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over remaining districts of Saurashtra and north Gujarat region on June 15.
> Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north Gujarat and adjoining south Rajasthan on 16th and southeast Rajasthan and adjoining North Gujarat region on June 17.
Cyclone Biparjoy to cross Saurashtra and Kutch
The India Meteorological Department said that very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy lies over Northeast Arabian Sea at 2:30 am IST of 15th June, 2023 about 200 km west-southwest of Jakhau Port (Gujarat). "To cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port by evening of 15th June as a VSVS," it added in a tweet.
Cyclone Biparjoy landfall today in Gujarat, cyclone to hit Pakistan too
Cyclone Biparjoy will make a landfall on Thursday evening near Jakhau Port in Gujarat’s Kutch district. Meanwhile, Pakistan Climate Energy Minister Sherry Rehman said that Cyclone Biparjoy will hit Sindh's Keti Bandar on Thursday at 11 am (local time), as per a report by Pakistan-based Geo News.
In India, four ships with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) bricks embarked are on standby at short notice, Indian Navy said in a statement. The cyclone is likely to traverse all along the Rann of Kutch up to Rajasthan.