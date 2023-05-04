Cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal expected on May 6: Here is how Cyclone Mocha got its name

As per the IMD forecast, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal this weekend which may strengthen into a Cyclonic Storm by May 9. This name, ‘Mocha’ was recommended by Yemen.It originates from the Yemeni city Mocha (or Mokha) .

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday stated that a cyclonic storm is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal by May 9. The Met Office predicted that a low-pressure area is likely to form by May 6 in the region which may concentrate into a depression by May 8, and subsequently strengthen into a Cyclonic Storm which will move north, towards the Central Bay of Bengal.

If the depression develops into a Cyclonic Storm, it will be named Cyclone Mocha.

The cyclone is likely to develop on May 9 and a prediction of its path would be made in the next few days, according to Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of the India Meteorological Department, Livemint reported.

Here’s how the cyclone got its name

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has issued a rotational list of names for tropical cyclones over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea covering 13 member countries and the names of the cyclones are decided based on that list.

The WMO decree states that every cyclone must be named distinctly to avoid confusion in case multiple cyclonic systems operate in one location.

There are about six regional specialised meteorological centres (RSMCs) around the world and five regional Tropical Storm Warning Centres (TCWCs) which are authorised to issue tropical cyclone advisories and names.

The IMD is the RSMC responsible for countries in South and Southeast Asia, which include, India, Myanmar, Pakistan, Qatar, Maldives, Bangladesh, Iran, Oman, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, and Yemen.

The most recent list of names for cyclones published by the IMD in April 2020 consists of 169 names that can be used for cyclone nomenclature.

The 169 names are compiled into 13 lists, each of which has at least one submission from every listed country.

The names of the countries are alphabetised, and their recommended names are assigned to the storms which originate in the Indian Ocean and South Pacific areas.

After one list is exhausted, names from the subsequent list are used. So far, 12 names from the current List 1 have been used.

These names include Nisarga, Burevi, Tauktae, Gati, Gulab, Shaheen, Nivar, Yaas, Jawad, Sitrang, Asani, and Mandous.

The name ‘Mocha’ is the next in line, thus the first cyclone of 2023 will be named after it.

This name, ‘Mocha’ was recommended by Yemen.

It originates from the Yemeni city Mocha (or Mokha) which is located on the Red Sea coast and known for its coffee trade.

The Yemeni port city is also famous for its popular Mocha coffee.