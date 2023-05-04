Cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal expected on May 6: Here is how Cyclone Mocha got its name

3 Min(s) Read
As per the IMD forecast, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal this weekend which may strengthen into a Cyclonic Storm by May 9. This name, ‘Mocha’ was recommended by Yemen.It originates from the Yemeni city Mocha (or Mokha) .
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday stated that a cyclonic storm is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal by May 9. The Met Office predicted that a low-pressure area is likely to form by May 6 in the region which may concentrate into a depression by May 8, and subsequently strengthen into a Cyclonic Storm which will move north, towards the Central Bay of Bengal.
If the depression develops into a Cyclonic Storm, it will be named Cyclone Mocha.
The cyclone is likely to develop on May 9 and a prediction of its path would be made in the next few days, according to Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of the India Meteorological Department, Livemint reported.