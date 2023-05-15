Cyclone Mocha weakens: Floods in Myanmar port city, tin roofs blown off, communications tower falls | VIDEOS

Cyclone Mocha | Myanmar appears to have borne the direct impact of Cyclone Mocha, as winds of up to 210 kph (130 mph) ripped away tin roofs and brought down a communications tower.

The India Meteorological Department said early Monday that the Severe Cyclonic Storm "Mocha" over Myanmar weakened into a Cyclonic Storm at 2:30 am on May 15. Cyclone Mocha made landfall along the coasts of Bangladesh and Myanmar on Sunday, bringing heavy rains and storm.

Storm surges whipped up by a powerful cyclone moving inland from the Bay of Bengal inundated the Myanmar port city of Sittwe on Saturday, but largely spared a densely-populated cluster of refugee camps in low-lying neighbouring Bangladesh.

Some 400,000 people were evacuated in Myanmar and Bangladesh ahead of Cyclone Mocha making landfall, as authorities and aid agencies scrambled to avert heavy casualties from one of the strongest storms to hit the region in recent years.