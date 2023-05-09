The weather impact of the cyclone formation is already being witnessed in a few states including Odisha and West Bengal. Here's all the latest you need to know about Cyclone Mocha:
Cyclone Mocha landfall soon? From IMD alert to tracking real-time updates | FAQ
When will Cyclone Mocha be fully formed?
The IMD said that the low-pressure area is very likely to intensify into a depression by Tuesday evening and "into a cyclonic storm over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of East Central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea on May 10".
Once developed, the cyclonic storm is "likely to move initially N-northwestwards till May 12 morning.
Thereafter, to recurve gradually and move N-northeastwards towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts", the IMD said.
The IMD further warned that Cyclone Mocha forming over the Bay of Bengal may intensify into a very severe storm by Friday, May 12 where wind speeds can reach 130 mph.
.
When and where will Cyclone Mocha make the landfall?
The cyclonic system, if formed, may make landfall finally in the coastal belt of Bangladesh-Myanmar, "affecting south Bengal", a met office spokesperson was quoted by PTI as saying on May 7.
The landfall is expected by May 14.
However, the prediction might change over the coming days.
A weather expert, who goes by the name 'Andhra Pradesh Weatherman' as his Twitter handle, said there will no threat of Cyclone Mocha to India.
"This will turn into an Extremely Severe Cyclone and hit Myanmar," he said in a tweet.
Why the cyclone will be made 'Mocha'
The name Mocha (Mokha) was suggested by Yemen after the Red Sea port city, which is known to have introduced coffee to the world over 500 years ago.
Which states are on alert
In view of Cyclone Mocha, eastern states including Odisha, Andaman, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have been put on high alert.
> West Bengal: As Cyclone Mocha approaches Bengal, the West Bengal government is monitoring the situation closely.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked the State Agencies & NDRF to remain well-prepared and maintain sufficient stock of relief materials.
The safety of our residents is our top priority," the TMC in the tweet.
> IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said under the influence of the weather system, Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to experience very heavy rainfall on Tuesday.
A stormy condition are likely to continue for at least till May 11.
> Odisha, which received heavy rainfall last week, is experiencing hot and sultry weather.
This weather is likely to continue for four more days, the Met office said on Monday.
IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra was quoted by PTI as saying that the possible cyclone forming in the Bay of Bengal will not have any direct impact on Odisha or any other state on the east coast as the system is likely to move towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar coast.
What are the advisory issued so far
> The weather office has suggested regulation of tourism and offshore activities and shipping near Andaman and Nicobar Islands and over the sea areas of southeast and central Bay of Bengal till Friday.
> Fishermen, ships, trawlers and small boats not to venture into the south-east Bay of Bengal and urged those in the region to return to the coast.
> Those over the central Bay of Bengal and north Andaman Sea were advised to return by Tuesday, May 9.
How to track the storm in real time
Follow these websites to track the latest on your smartphone: > Zoom Earth website > Cyclocane.com > SkyMet Weather app/website > Rainviewer.com > India Meteorological Department website.
