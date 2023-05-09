Cyclone Mocha landfall soon? From IMD alert to tracking real-time updates | FAQ

In view of Cyclone Mocha, eastern states including Odisha, Andaman, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have been put on high alert.

> West Bengal: As Cyclone Mocha approaches Bengal, the West Bengal government is monitoring the situation closely.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked the State Agencies & NDRF to remain well-prepared and maintain sufficient stock of relief materials.

The safety of our residents is our top priority," the TMC in the tweet.

> IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said under the influence of the weather system, Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to experience very heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

A stormy condition are likely to continue for at least till May 11.

> Odisha, which received heavy rainfall last week, is experiencing hot and sultry weather.

This weather is likely to continue for four more days, the Met office said on Monday.

IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra was quoted by PTI as saying that the possible cyclone forming in the Bay of Bengal will not have any direct impact on Odisha or any other state on the east coast as the system is likely to move towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar coast.