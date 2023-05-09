Cyclone Mocha landfall soon? From IMD alert to tracking real-time updates | FAQ

By CNBCTV18.com

The weather impact of the cyclone formation is already being witnessed in a few states including Odisha and West Bengal. Here's all the latest you need to know about Cyclone Mocha:

In its latest update on Cyclone Mocha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea "has become Well Marked Low-Pressure Area over the same region" at 5:30 am on Tuesday. Once the cyclonic system fully develops, it will be known as 'Cyclone Mocha'.