Cyclone Mocha | Check out list of states on alert

A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6. Upon its intensification into a Cyclonic Storm, the system will be named Cyclone Mocha. Here's a list of states which are on alert and preparing ahead of the prossible landfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6. "Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 7," it said. Upon its intensification into a Cyclonic Storm, the system will be named Cyclone Mocha.

There is no forecast so far regarding landfall over the country's coast.

Around May 8, the low-pressure area "is likely to concentrate into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal" and thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm, around May 9, while moving nearly northwards towards central Bay of Bengal, the IMD said on Thursday.

The IMD added the system is under constant watch and being monitored

regularly.

Cyclone Mocha | Which states are to be impacted and how are they preparing

Odisha

Asked about the likely impact on the Odisha coast, IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said no alert has been issued for it or any other place on the east coast. "Nevertheless, fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea from May 7," he was quoted by PTI as saying.

Recently, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparations ahead of the cyclone. "The Odisha government has already put collectors of 18 coastal and adjoining districts and officials of 11 departments on the alert," its special relief commissioner Satyabrata Sahu said on Wednesday.

The information on the cyclone is aimed at updating fishermen, oil explorers or any other commercial operations being carried out in the Bay of Bengal, he said, adding that there was no need for panic.

However, all cyclone-prone districts are kept in a state of readiness. Districts and line departments along with the NDRF, ODRAF and others are in readiness for any possible eventuality.

West Bengal

Light to moderate rain is expected in North Bengal districts in the wake of the cyclone formation. The West Bengal government has started making preparations, News 18 Bengali reported.

Kolkata's weather department also issued an advisory for fishermen saying, "In anticipation of the formation of the low-pressure area around 07th May 2023 over Southeast Bay of Bengal, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea during 08th-11th May 2023. Those who are in the deep sea are advised to return to the coast by 07th May 2023 (afternoon)."

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh is likely to receive more rains amid a warning over Cyclone Mocha. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is expected at isolated places over "NCAP & Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema" for the next two-three days, the IMD said.

Cyclone Mocha will be the first cyclone of the year 2023. No Heat wave conditions are likely over any part of India during the next five days.

(With inputs from PTI)