Cyclone Mocha | Check out list of states on alert

3 Min(s) Read
A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6. Upon its intensification into a Cyclonic Storm, the system will be named Cyclone Mocha. Here's a list of states which are on alert and preparing ahead of the prossible landfall.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6. "Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 7," it said. Upon its intensification into a Cyclonic Storm, the system will be named Cyclone Mocha.
There is no forecast so far regarding landfall over the country's coast.