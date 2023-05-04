Cyclone Mocha | Check out list of states on alert

A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6. Upon its intensification into a Cyclonic Storm, the system will be named Cyclone Mocha. Here's a list of states which are on alert and preparing ahead of the prossible landfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6. "Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 7," it said. Upon its intensification into a Cyclonic Storm, the system will be named Cyclone Mocha.

There is no forecast so far regarding landfall over the country's coast.