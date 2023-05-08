Cyclone Mocha: 18 Odisha districts on high alert, heavy rain likely to lash Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Several districts across West Bengal will also receive light to moderate rain on May 8, owing to a rise in humidity levels and heat. Eighteen districts in Odisha are also on high alert.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a tropical weather outlook for the north Indian Ocean as a cyclonic system is prevailing over the Bay of Bengal. The system is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on Tuesday, May 9.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands this week. As per the latest update, there is no immediate threat from Cyclone Mocha, but its route will be clearer in the next two days.

Several districts across West Bengal will also receive light to moderate rain on May 8, owing to a rise in humidity levels and heat. Eighteen districts in Odisha are also on high alert.

The spokesperson, however, added that there is "very little possibility of rains caused by the cyclone in the next two days, and the picture will be clearer by Tuesday."

ALSO READ | Cyclone Mocha | Check out list of states on alert

The Times of India on Sunday reported that while the IMD and Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) were unable to trace the formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, Cyclone Mocha may veer toward southern Andaman and Nicobar Islands and might affect Myanmar.

The storm is unlikely to affect the Bengal coast, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh as well.

Odisha

Eighteen coastal and adjoining districts in the state of Odisha are on high alert in preparation for Cyclone Mocha. Collectors of those districts were told to remain watchful of the IMD's forecasts and updates.

Andhra Pradesh

Rain is likely to be expected in parts of Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema region, the IMD predicts. There will be light rains over the next two days and no heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over the state.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall on the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from May 8 to May 12.

A cyclonic circulation is forming over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjourning southern Andaman Sea, the RMC reported.

Additionally, the IMD in its daily weather update on Sunday reported that squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50km/h is likely to affect the southeast Bay of Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the adjoining Andaman Sea today.

West Bengal

Officials have announced that it is unlikely that Kolkata will see any rain until Thursday, May 11 as the Cyclone Mocha may not hit the Bengal coast.

Maximum temperature in Kolkata is slated to rise to 38.4 degrees Celsius along with an 85 percent humidity level on Monday, making the possibility of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning.

These conditions are highly likely to be seen in the city, North and South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Bankura, Birbhum, Purba Medinipur, Howrah, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, according to a MeT office spokesperson.

The northern part of the state, including districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Coochbehar, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda, however, may experience light rains in the next 24 hours, as per the IMD.

On the other hand, there is no possibility of north West Bengal districts coming under the influence of the cyclone, as the cyclonic system, if formed, may make landfall finally in the coastal belt of Bangladesh-Myanmar by the end of next week, affecting south Bengal.

The city of Kolkata has put its standard operating procedure into action asking all police stations in Kolkata to assess generator requirements in the case of electric lines snapping during the storm. Authorities have also prepared 100 pumps, sandbags and tools to remove tree branches from roads in preparation for the cyclone.