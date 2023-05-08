Cyclone Mocha: 18 Odisha districts on high alert, heavy rain likely to lash Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Several districts across West Bengal will also receive light to moderate rain on May 8, owing to a rise in humidity levels and heat. Eighteen districts in Odisha are also on high alert.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a tropical weather outlook for the north Indian Ocean as a cyclonic system is prevailing over the Bay of Bengal. The system is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on Tuesday, May 9.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands this week. As per the latest update, there is no immediate threat from Cyclone Mocha, but its route will be clearer in the next two days.

