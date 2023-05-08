Cyclone Mocha: 18 Odisha districts on high alert, heavy rain likely to lash Andaman and Nicobar Islands

4 Min(s) Read
Several districts across West Bengal will also receive light to moderate rain on May 8, owing to a rise in humidity levels and heat. Eighteen districts in Odisha are also on high alert.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a tropical weather outlook for the north Indian Ocean as a cyclonic system is prevailing over the Bay of Bengal. The system is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on Tuesday, May 9.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure
May 8, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans
May 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week
May 8, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist
May 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands this week. As per the latest update, there is no immediate threat from Cyclone Mocha, but its route will be clearer in the next two days.
Several districts across West Bengal will also receive light to moderate rain on May 8, owing to a rise in humidity levels and heat. Eighteen districts in Odisha are also on high alert.