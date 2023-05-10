English
Cyclone Mocha to make landfall in Bangladesh, Myanmar on May 14, spare India | Check rain alert

Cyclone Mocha to make landfall in Bangladesh, Myanmar on May 14, spare India | Check rain alert


By CNBCTV18.com May 10, 2023 9:58:06 AM IST (Updated)

The weather office expects the system to intensify into a deep depression by 5:30 am on Wednesday and turn into Cyclone Mocha within the next 12 hours, packing wind speeds of 80-90 km/h and gusting to 100 km/h.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday announced that it expects the storm brewing in the southeast Bay of Bengal to intensify and turn into Cyclone Mocha by 5:30 pm today. The cyclone, however, is unlikely to hit the Indian coastline.

The cyclone is likely to make landfall between Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh and Kyaukpyu in Myanmar on Sunday morning, May 14.
The weather system started as a well-marked low-pressure area, which concentrated into a depression on Tuesday evening, packing wind speeds of 45-55 km/h and gusting to 65 km/h over the southeast Bay of Bengal.
