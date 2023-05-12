Breaking News
Eicher Motors top Nifty 50 gainer despite cautious analyst commentary
Cyclone Mocha intensifies into very severe cyclonic storm — Check landfall details, rain alerts and advisories
By Abhimanyu Sharma   | Ayushi Agarwal  May 12, 2023 9:28:46 AM IST (Updated)

According to the latest updates, the storm, around 5:30 am, lay centred over the central-southeast Bay of Bengal, about 520 km west-northwest of Port Blair.

Cyclone Mocha intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Friday morning around 5:30 am. Rainfall is likely to increase in Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland and Manipur until Sunday, May 14, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Furthermore, the IMD announced that shipping activity in the southeast Bay of Bengal will be regulated until Sunday.
