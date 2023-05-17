The government also claims that no international organisation has risen to deliver humanitarian aid to the affected areas as of May 16. However, "it is crucial to provide humanitarian assistance in the most devastated areas," the Myanmar government says.

The Myanmar government has released a situation report on the aftermath of Cyclone Mocha, reporting that there have been 435 deaths and an unspecified number of people missing.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management of the National Unity Government of Myanmar, in its third such report, released on May 16, estimated that the most affected areas include Rakhine State, Sagaing, Magway and Chin State.

On the other hand, the AFP is reporting that the death toll in Myanmar has reached at least 81, according to officials and state media.

In the aftermath of Cyclone Mocha, Myanmar faces a rising death toll, which has reached at least 81, according to local leaders, officials, and state media. Villagers are grappling with the destruction of their homes while awaiting much-needed aid and support.

Cyclone Mocha made landfall just north of Sittwe in Myanmar on May 14, unleashing winds of up to 215 kmph. The powerful cyclone brought torrential rain to the nation, causing landslides and extensive destruction of crops.

Rakhine State took the largest hit with the government estimating that over 90 percent of all 11 townships have been destroyed there by the cyclone. In addition, there are about 1,136 houses destroyed by the cyclone in seven townships in Chin State.

The state estimates that roofing material, especially tarpaulins, for 5,00,000 households and emergency food and drinking water for a million people are urgently required in Myanmar.

The government has also requested food and shelter in Chin State. All affected areas are in need of hygiene kits, shelter kits, basic medicine and dignity kits.

Rohingya community in danger

Local media on Tuesday reported that hundreds are feared dead after the cyclone led to flooding in a Rohingya internally displaced persons' camp near Sittwe.

The Rohingya, considered outsiders in Myanmar, face numerous challenges, including lack of citizenship, limited healthcare, and travel restrictions. Many have been displaced due to decades of ethnic conflict, residing in camps within Rakhine state.

Rohingya villagers expressed their dismay, stating that they had yet to receive any assistance.

Kyaw Swar Win, a resident of Basara village, voiced his frustration to AFP , saying, "No government, no organization has come to our village... We haven't eaten for two days... We haven't got anything, and all I can say is that no one has even come to ask."

Officials in neighbouring Bangladesh have not reported any casualties from Cyclone Mocha, so far.