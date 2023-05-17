The government also claims that no international organisation has risen to deliver humanitarian aid to the affected areas as of May 16. However, "it is crucial to provide humanitarian assistance in the most devastated areas," the Myanmar government says.

The Myanmar government has released a situation report on the aftermath of Cyclone Mocha, reporting that there have been 435 deaths and an unspecified number of people missing.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management of the National Unity Government of Myanmar, in its third such report, released on May 16, estimated that the most affected areas include Rakhine State, Sagaing, Magway and Chin State.

On the other hand, the AFP is reporting that the death toll in Myanmar has reached at least 81, according to officials and state media.