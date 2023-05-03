Breaking News
Go First CEO Interview | 'Not filing for bankruptcy, but for resolution'
Terms and Conditions

Cyclone Mocha likely to hit India’s eastern coast next week: All you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com May 3, 2023 11:08:02 AM IST (Published)

IMD’s system predicts that the storm is likely to move north-northeastward towards the east-central Bay of Bengal till May 11.

The first cyclone of the year, Cyclone Mocha, is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal this week, as a low-pressure area is developing in the region. As per the IMD, a cyclonic circulation is likely to form around May 6. However, the formation of the cyclone has not been confirmed yet.

“A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6, 2023. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region during subsequent 48 hours (May 7 and 8),” IMD said on Tuesday.
The IMD's statement was released after the Global Forecast System, the US weather forecast model and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts had predicted the formation of a cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal.
X