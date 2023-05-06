Cyclone Mocha likely to develop over Bay of Bengal today — these states are on alert

Cyclones forming in the Bay of Bengal often turn towards Odisha or Bangladesh, and Odisha has begun preparations by boosting vigilance. The weather system is under constant watch and being monitored regularly.

The cyclonic circulation is predicted to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday, which may intensify into a depression by Monday. As it approaches the middle Bay of Bengal, the system is predicted to move approximately northward and continue to strengthen into a cyclonic storm. Once the system is formed, it will be called Cyclone Mocha.

According to several reports, Cyclone Mocha might make a landfall on the eastern coast of the country between May 7 and May 9.

The IMD lists timeline for Cyclone Mocha:

May 6: A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over Southeast Bay of Bengal around tomorrow, .

May 7: A low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region.

May 8: The low-pressure area is likely to concentrate into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal around. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards central Bay of Bengal.

"The details of its path and intensification will be provided after the formation of low pressure area. The system is under constant watch and being monitored regularly," the IMD said.

Cyclone Mocha | These states are on alert

The disaster management teams of the few states and the National Disaster Response Force are on alert as the cyclone is expected to make landfall in West Bengal and Odisha on May 7.

Odisha is making all preparations for the cyclone. Odisha government has asked the Collectors of 18 coastal and adjoining districts to be prepared for any eventuality in view of the forecast of a cyclonic storm. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met with officials to discuss safety precautions.

ALSO READ | Cyclone Mocha | Check out list of states on alert

Before heading north, the cyclone may first proceed towards the centre of the Bay of Bengal. If so, it would turn around on May 11 and aim for the coast of Tamil Nadu. The cyclone is likely to gain strength as it moves north and northeast, with the possibility of making landfall on the southeast coast of Bangladesh or Myanmar. The cyclone is expected to hit Odisha and West Bengal as a very strong cyclone.

The Alipore Meteorological Department in Bengal has predicted that the temperature of different districts of south Bengal will gradually increase over the next few days, with temperatures in coastal districts being relatively high.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an advisory for fishermen, cautioning them against venturing into the South Bay of Bengal, as well as the adjoining areas of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the Andaman Sea, due to the likelihood of squally weather for the next four days.

(Credit: IMD)

Cyclones forming in the Bay of Bengal often turn towards Odisha or Bangladesh. Odisha has begun preparations by boosting vigilance. The weather system is under constant watch and being monitored regularly, with further updates expected as the cyclone develops.