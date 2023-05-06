Cyclone Mocha likely to develop over Bay of Bengal today — these states are on alert

3 Min(s) Read
Cyclones forming in the Bay of Bengal often turn towards Odisha or Bangladesh, and Odisha has begun preparations by boosting vigilance. The weather system is under constant watch and being monitored regularly.
The cyclonic circulation is predicted to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday, which may intensify into a depression by Monday. As it approaches the middle Bay of Bengal, the system is predicted to move approximately northward and continue to strengthen into a cyclonic storm. Once the system is formed, it will be called Cyclone Mocha.
According to several reports, Cyclone Mocha might make a landfall on the eastern coast of the country between May 7 and May 9.