Cyclone Mocha intensifies, heatwave conditions persist: IMD issues weather warning across India — Check details

An intensifying Cyclone Mocha and persistent heatwave conditions are likely to bring extreme weather conditions across multiple regions in India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued safety guidelines and a weather forecast amidst changing conditions.

Heatwave conditions are likely to occur in isolated pockets over West Bengal, Konkan, North Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat until Friday, May 12.

The IMD has suggested individuals take the following steps:

# Avoid heat exposure.

# Wear lightweight, light-coloured and loose cotton clothes.

# Cover your head using a cloth, hat or umbrella.

# Drink sufficient water even if not thirsty.

# Use ORS or homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water and buttermilk to keep yourself hydrated.

Kolkata IMD Deputy Director General Sanjib Banerjee on Thursday announced that a heatwave alert is active in West Bengal until May 12. However, the state is unlikely to be impacted by Cyclone Mocha.

Cyclone Mocha to intensify on Thursday

Officials on Thursday morning said the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into Cyclone Mocha. It is likely to further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by midnight today and make landfall between Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh and Sittwe in Myanmar.

Fishermen and people have been warned not to venture near the sea, Banerjee said.

As of 11:30 am on May 11, Cyclone Mocha lay centred 510 km west of Port Blair and 1,160 km south-southwest of Cox's Bazar. The cyclone is likely to reach its peak intensity around May 13 evening on Saturday.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The IMD has forecast rainfall at most places in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands . Isolated places are likely to witness heavy rainfall on May 11 and May 13-14, and heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 12.

Squally winds of speeds reaching 50-60 km/h and gusting to 70 km/h are likely to prevail today.

A similar wind warning has been issued over the Andaman Sea for May 12. The sea condition is likely to be very rough on Thursday and very rough to rough from May 12-13.

Tripura and Mizoram

According to the IMD, most places in Tripura and Mizoram will experience rainfall. There will be heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 13 and heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 14.

Squally winds of speeds reaching 50-60 km/h and gusting to 70 km/h are likely to prevail on May 14.

Nagaland, Manipur and south Assam

Many places in Nagaland, Manipur and south Assam will experience rainfall with heavy rainfall predicted at isolated places on May 14.

In south Manipur, squally winds of speeds reaching 50-60 km/h and gusting to 70 km/h are likely to prevail on May 14.

Bay of Bengal

India's weather department has also issued warnings for the Bay of Bengal , forecasting the sea and wind conditions over particular regions.

Northeast Bay of Bengal: Sea conditions are likely to be rough to very tough on May 12. They will escalate to phenomenal on May 13-14. Adjoining northwest regions will see rough to very rough sea conditions from May 13-14.

Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 50-60 km/h and gusting to 70 km/h is likely on May 12.

Gale wind speed reaching 80-90 km/h gusting to 100 km/h is likely to commence from May 13 morning and gradually increase and become 140-150 km/h gusting to 165 km/h from May 13 evening. Subsequently, it is likely to decrease gradually from May 14 at noon after the landfall.

Adjoining areas of the northwest Bay of Bengal will witness squally wind speeds reaching 55-65 km/h and gusting to 75 km/h likely on May 13 and May 14 forenoon. They will decrease gradually thereafter.

Southeast Bay of Bengal: Sea conditions over the southeast Bay of Bengal are likely to very rough to high on Thursday. They will escalate from high to very high on May 12 and very rough to rough on May 13.

Gale wind speed reaching 65-75 km/h gusting to 85 km/h is prevailing and likely to become 80-90 km/h gusting to 100 km/h from Thursday night. Gale wind speed reaching 100-110 km/h gusting to 120 km/h is likely by May 12 morning to evening. Conditions will decrease thereafter and become squally wind speed reaching 55-65 km/h and gusting to 75 km/h on May 13.

Adjoining areas of southwest Bay of Bengal are likely to witness squally wind speeds reaching 45-55 km/h gusting to 65 km/h on May 11.

East-central Bay of Bengal: High sea conditions are prevailing and are likely to become very high starting midnight today. It will become phenomenal from May 12 to May 14 morning and improve thereafter.

Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 45-55 km/h gusting to 65 km/h is prevailing and likely to become gale wind speeds reaching 80-90 km/h gusting to 100 km/h by Thursday evening.

Gale wind speed reaching 110-120 km/h gusting to 130 km/h is likely on May 12 early morning, 130-140 km/h gusting to 155 km/h from May 13 morning and 140-150 km/h gusting to 185 km/h from May 13 evening until May 14 morning. Speeds will gradually decrease thereafter.

West-central Bay of Bengal: Very rough to high sea conditions are prevailing and likely to become very high from May 11 at midnight. It will escalate to phenomenal from May 12 morning to May 13 morning, and gradually improve thereafter.

Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 50-60 km/h gusting to 70 km/h is prevailing and likely to gradually increase and become gale wind speeds reaching 60-70 km/h gusting to 80 km/h from Thursday afternoon.

Gale wind speed reaching 110-120 km/h gusting to 130 km/h is likely on May 12 morning and 120-130 km/h gusting to 145 km/h from May 12 evening. Speeds will gradually decrease thereafter from May 13 morning. Gale wind speeds reaching 100-110 km/h and gusting to 120 km/h are likely on May 13 evening and significantly decrease thereafter.