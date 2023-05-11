English
Cyclone Mocha intensifies, heatwave conditions persist: IMD issues weather warning across India — Check details

By Ayushi Agarwal  May 11, 2023 4:06:11 PM IST (Published)

Officials on Thursday morning said the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into Cyclone Mocha. It is likely to further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by midnight today and make landfall between Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh and Sittwe in Myanmar.

An intensifying Cyclone Mocha and persistent heatwave conditions are likely to bring extreme weather conditions across multiple regions in India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued safety guidelines and a weather forecast amidst changing conditions.

Heatwave conditions are likely to occur in isolated pockets over West Bengal, Konkan, North Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat until Friday, May 12.
