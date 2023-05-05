Cyclone Mocha: IMD forecasts tropical weather, cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal this weekend

They have also forecasted heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and light to moderate rain across a majority of other states over the coming five days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a tropical weather outlook, predicting the formation of a cyclonic storm, Cyclone Mocha, in the southeast Bay of Bengal between May 7 and 9.

The city of Bhubaneswar in Odisha, which is on alert, has already received rainfall. As per the IMD's forecast, the city will have a "partly cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm" today.

West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh are also on alert for Cyclone Mocha.

cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the area on Saturday, May 6, under whose influence a low-pressure area is expected to form around May 7.

This is likely to concentrate into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal by May 8 and intensify into a cyclonic storm and move almost northwards towards the Central Bay of Bengal.

The system is under constant observation and being monitored regularly. The IMD will provide details of the system's path and intensification will be provided by the IMD after the formation of the low-pressure area.

According to an Indian Express report, the MeT department has warned fishermen to not venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal and its adjoining areas starting Sunday.

“Fishermen, small ships, boats and trawlers are advised not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas from May 7 onwards and into adjoining central BoB from May 9 onwards,” an official said, per IE.

The IMD has predicted that scattered low and medium clouds with embedded intense to very intense convection will lay over the south and west central Bay of Bengal and Comorin area in the Arabian Sea.

The south Andaman Sea will see moderate to intense convection. Scattered low and medium clouds with embedded weak to moderate convection will lay over the north Bay of Bengal.

The probability of cyclogenesis in the Bay of Bengal during the next 120 hours is nil for the first 24 hours, low for the next 48-72 hours and high for the last 96-120 hours. In the Arabian Sea, the probability of cyclogenesis is nil throughout.