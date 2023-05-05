Breaking News
Market records biggest single-day fall in two months
Cyclone Mocha: IMD forecasts tropical weather, cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal this weekend

They have also forecasted heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and light to moderate rain across a majority of other states over the coming five days. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a tropical weather outlook, predicting the formation of a cyclonic storm, Cyclone Mocha, in the southeast Bay of Bengal between May 7 and 9.

The city of Bhubaneswar in Odisha, which is on alert, has already received rainfall. As per the IMD's forecast, the city will have a "partly cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm" today.
