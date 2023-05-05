Cyclone Mocha: IMD forecasts tropical weather, cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal this weekend

3 Min(s) Read
They have also forecasted heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and light to moderate rain across a majority of other states over the coming five days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a tropical weather outlook, predicting the formation of a cyclonic storm, Cyclone Mocha, in the southeast Bay of Bengal between May 7 and 9.
The city of Bhubaneswar in Odisha, which is on alert, has already received rainfall. As per the IMD's forecast, the city will have a "partly cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm" today.