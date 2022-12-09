Cyclones are named by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), which maintains a list of rotating names.

Cyclone Mandous, a cyclonic storm, is predicted to bring heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu on Friday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Several areas are on red alert and over 10 flights have been delayed at the Chennai airport.

In a tweet on Friday morning, the IMD clarified that Mandous had weakened from a severe cyclonic storm to a cyclonic storm and would cross Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of December 10.

Let's take a look at how cyclones are named and who is it's significance:

SCS Mandous weakened into CS about 180km NE of cross north TN, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota around Mamallapuram(Mahabalipuram)during midnight of 9Dec to early hours of 10Dec.

Who names cyclones?

Cyclones are named by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), which maintains a list of rotating names. On April 28, 2020, the IMD tweeted a list of names for future tropical cyclones that develop over the north Indian Ocean.

The Indian Meterological Department has said that 'Mandous' was a name submitted by WMO member United Arab Emirates and is pronounced as 'Man-Dous.' It means 'treasure box' in Arabic.

IMD issues new list of Names of Tropical Cyclones over north Indian Ocean. The current list has a total of 169 names including 13 names each from 13 WMO/ESCAP member countries.

— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed Collectors of various districts to be vigilant in view of the cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal. According to the India Meteorological Department heavy rainfall is predicted over several parts of the state as cyclone 'Mandous' over the Bay of Bengal is expected to cross the coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota in AP on the midnight of December 9.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting with the officials concerned here over the cyclone, an official release said. He said adequate precautions should be taken by the authorities reviewing the impact of the storm from time to time.

What is cyclonic storm?

All tropical cyclones that originate within north Indian Ocean between 100 degrees East and 45 degrees East are monitored by the IMD and classified on the basis of their intensity. A cyclonic storm has 3-minute sustained wind speeds of between 63-88 km/h. The speed bracket for a severe cyclonic storm is 89-117 km/h.

With inputs from PTI.