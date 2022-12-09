Cyclone Mandous: Tamil Nadu braces for very heavy rainfall in these areas — 'Don't park cars under trees'

Cyclone Mandous: A holiday was declared for schools and colleges in Chennai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Vellore in the wake of heavy rainfall alerts in these areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heavy to very heavy rainfall warning in parts of Tamil Nadu on Friday in the wake of Cyclone Mandous. While a red alert was issued in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Villupuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, an orange alert was sounded in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore.

Some parts of the state were also on yellow alert. These areas include Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Madurai and Dindigul.

"Light to Moderate rain is likely to occur in Namakkal, Thiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar and Tenkasi districts of Tamilnadu during next three hours," the weather department said.

A holiday was declared for schools and colleges in Chennai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Vellore in the wake of these alerts. Meanwhile, taking precautionary measures, the Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner gave orders to close all parks and playgrounds till further announcement.

People have been asked to avoid going to beaches and park cars in open areas and not under trees on Friday, news agency ANI reported.

Cyclone warning

A cyclone warning was issued for North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh coasts on Friday. In a press release early Friday, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Chennai said the severe cyclonic storm “Mandous” "over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved nearly west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past six hours and lay centered at 2330 hours IST of 08th December, 2022".

"It is very likely to maintain its intensity of Severe Cyclonic Storm till early morning of today (Friday), the 9th December and then weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm thereafter," the weather department said.

Under the cyclone's influence, "light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely over adjoining north interior Tamil Nadu" on Friday. However, the rianfall imtensity is likely to weeken on Saturday.