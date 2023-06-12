Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: Gujarat braces for impact with orange alert

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE update | What forces have been deployed in Gujarat?
According to the Gujarat government, seven teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 12 teams of the State Disaster Response Force are deployed in the Saurashtra region, where the IMD has issued an orange warning. Three teams of the NDRF are on standby along with the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Indian Air Force and Indian Army, per standard norm. Additionally, all vessels of the Indian Navy are alerted and advised to move towards safer positions.
Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE update: Union home secretary reviews preparedness
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Sunday chaired a meeting of the National Executive Committee to review the preparedness of different wings of the central government and the Gujarat administration to deal with the impending Cyclone Biparjoy, officials said.
According to the Disaster Management Act, the National Executive Committee is responsible for implementing various policies and plans related to disaster management in the country.
Adequate numbers of teams and assets of the National Disaster Response Force, Army, Navy, Air Force and the Coast Guard are being deployed to assist the Gujarat government in their preparedness, rescue and restoration efforts.
The government of Gujarat has taken all precautionary measures to deal with Cyclone Biparjoy and is in readiness for restoration of services after the cyclone makes the landfall, the spokesperson said.
The chief secretary of Gujarat and senior officials of central ministries and agencies such as India Meteorological Department (IMD) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) attended the meeting.
Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE news: Fishing boats anchored, coastal activities banned in Karachi
Fishing boats were anchored fishing boats in Karachi, Pakistan, after a ban was imposed on coastal activities following the extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over the Arabian Sea at Karachi's Fish Harbour.
Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: IMD issues update on extremely severe cyclonic storm
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday morning issued an update on Cyclone Biparjoy.
"Cyclone Alert for Saurashtra & Kutch Coast: Orange Message. ESCS BIPARJPY at 0530IST of today over eastcentral & adjoining NE Arabian Sea near lat 19.2N & long 67.7E, about 380km SSW of Devbhumi Dwarka. To cross near Jakhau Port,Gujarat by noon of 15June," the IMD tweeted.
Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE updates | Gujarat braces for impact with orange update
Now intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to impact Gujarat and Pakistan in the coming days. Saurashtra and the Kutch Coast in Gujarat have been issued an orange weather alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). High tidal waves were seen this weekend and on Monday morning in the coastal cities of Mumbai and Navsari.