Cyclone Biparjoy will delay monsoon onset, say private weather forecasters; IMD differs

A deep depression formed in the Arabian Sea intensified into cyclonic storm Biparjoy (pronounced as Biporjoy) on Tuesday evening. On June 7 at around 2.30 am, Cyclone Biparjoy was positioned 900 km west-southwest of Goa, 1020 km southwest of Mumbai, 1090 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1380 km south of Karachi.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the cyclone is "likely to move nearly northwards and intensify gradually into a severe cyclonic storm over the east-central Arabian Sea by Wednesday morning and further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over the same region during subsequent 24 hours."

Now, the key question is will Cyclone Biparjoy impact the onset of monsoon or not? The IMD and private weather forecasting agencies have different opinions.