'Very severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy likely to intensify further: IMD

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 8, 2023 10:14:48 AM IST (Updated)

A deep depression formed in the Arabian Sea intensified into cyclonic storm Biparjoy (pronounced as Biporjoy) on Tuesday evening.  The cyclone, which is the first storm the Arabian Sea is witnessing this year, on Wednesday intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm.

The 'very severe' cyclonic storm Bipajoy is likely to further intensify and move towards the northwest, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The Met department said the very severe cyclonic storm lay centred around 860km west-southwest of Goa at around 5.30 am.

A deep depression formed in the Arabian Sea intensified into cyclonic storm Biparjoy (pronounced as Biporjoy) on Tuesday evening. The cyclone, which is the first storm the Arabian Sea is witnessing this year, on Wednesday intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm, following which meteorologists predicted a 'mild' monsoon onset over Kerala.
On Wednesday, the IMD said the cyclone was "likely to move nearly northwards and intensify gradually into a severe cyclonic storm over the east-central Arabian Sea by Wednesday morning and further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over the same region during the subsequent 24 hours."
