CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeenvironment NewsCyclone Biparjoy weakens into very severe cyclonic storm, Gujarat on alert, train services affected | Details

Cyclone Biparjoy weakens into very severe cyclonic storm, Gujarat on alert, train services affected | Details

Cyclone Biparjoy weakens into very severe cyclonic storm, Gujarat on alert, train services affected | Details
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 13, 2023 8:58:02 AM IST (Published)

Cyclone Biparjoy | The preparations to deal with the cyclone are in full swing in Gujarat and Pakistan. Three people, including two children, were killed in Gujarat, while several trees were uprooted due to fierce winds.

Cyclone Biparjoy weakened into "very severe cyclonic storm", the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said earlier on Tuesday. The cyclone is likely to cross near Jakhau Port in Gujarat by the evening of June 15. Meanwhile, the IMD has sounded orange alert in parts of Gujarat on June 14 and red alert on June 15.

"ESCS BIPARJOY weakened into VSCS and lay at 2330IST today, about 310km SW of Porbandar, 320km SW of Devbhumi Dwarka, 380km SSW of Jakhau Port. To cross near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by evening of 15th June as VSCS," the IMD said in a tweet on Tuesday.
In the wake of the cyclone, an orange alert has been sounded in Saurashtra and Kutch coast in Gujarat, with heavy rainfall likely in Amreli, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagarh, Morbi, and Kutch. Light to moderate rainfall is predicted in other parts of the state.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X