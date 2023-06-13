Cyclone Biparjoy weakens into very severe cyclonic storm, Gujarat on alert, train services affected | Details

Cyclone Biparjoy | The preparations to deal with the cyclone are in full swing in Gujarat and Pakistan. Three people, including two children, were killed in Gujarat, while several trees were uprooted due to fierce winds.

Cyclone Biparjoy weakened into "very severe cyclonic storm", the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said earlier on Tuesday. The cyclone is likely to cross near Jakhau Port in Gujarat by the evening of June 15. Meanwhile, the IMD has sounded orange alert in parts of Gujarat on June 14 and red alert on June 15.

"ESCS BIPARJOY weakened into VSCS and lay at 2330IST today, about 310km SW of Porbandar, 320km SW of Devbhumi Dwarka, 380km SSW of Jakhau Port. To cross near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by evening of 15th June as VSCS," the IMD said in a tweet on Tuesday.

In the wake of the cyclone, an orange alert has been sounded in Saurashtra and Kutch coast in Gujarat, with heavy rainfall likely in Amreli, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagarh, Morbi, and Kutch. Light to moderate rainfall is predicted in other parts of the state.