Cyclone Biparjoy: Union Minister Parshottam Rupala escapes tidal wave at Dwarka temple

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala had a narrow escape as tidal waves rose at Dwarka in Gujarat on Thursday where the Cyclone Biparjoy is set to make landfall. Rupala had gone to the place to offer prayers at a temple.

Despite an advisory from the Centre not to venture near coast in wake of the cyclone Biparjoy, the minister of state for animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries, visited Ekadash Mahadev temple located along the sea coast in Dwarka town in Devbhoomi Dwarka district earlier in the day.

Rupala offered prayers in knee-deep sea water inside the temple at the coast. However, while he was returning from the temple, a strong tidal wave engulfed him and his aides but they escaped unhurt.