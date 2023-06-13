Cyclone Biparjoy: Over 20,000 people evacuated in Gujarat

The preparations to deal with the possible impact of Cyclone Biparjoy are in full swing in Gujarat where Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall between June 14 and June 15.

More than 20,000 people have been evacuated to safer places in parts of Gujarat in the wake of Cyclone Biparjoy warning. According to news agency ANI, around 500 people migrated in Junagadh district, 6,786 in Kutch, 1,500 in Jamnagar, 543 people in Porbandar, 4,820 in Dwarka, 408 in Gir-Somnath, 2,000 people in Morbi and 4,031 in Rajkot, the Gujarat government said.

"Various precautionary measures have been taken by the state government. These include evacuation of citizens from coastal areas in the wake of the possibility of Cyclone Biparjoy and preparedness with full alertness of entire system," the Gujarat government said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Evacuation in Devbhoomi Dwarka district

Over 4,700 people from coastal villages of Devbhoomi Dwarka district in Gujarat were evacuated on Tuesday and shifted to safer places in the wake of Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’.

According to the district administration, around 4,500 people were shifted from coastal areas of Devbhoomi Dwarka district to safer places till Tuesday morning and the evacuation is still under process.

On Tuesday, Parshottam Rupala, the Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, dairying and fisheries, took stock of the situation and preparedness in the Devbhoomi Dwarka district. He also met National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) team which was stationed in the area.

"The district administration is well prepared to deal with any eventuality in the wake of the cyclone and the Union government is in constant touch with the local administration to help. One NDRF team is already stationed in the district and another is on the way," Rupala said.

As per the India Meteorological forecast (IMD) forecast, heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar and Kutch districts in the next 24 hours.

The cyclone is likely to cross near Jakhau Port in Gujarat by the evening of June 15. Meanwhile, the IMD has sounded an orange alert in parts of Gujarat on June 14 and a red alert on June 15.