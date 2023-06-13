CNBC TV18
Cyclone Biparjoy: Over 20,000 people evacuated in Gujarat

By Local18  Jun 13, 2023 4:55:03 PM IST (Published)

The preparations to deal with the possible impact of Cyclone Biparjoy are in full swing in Gujarat where Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall between June 14 and June 15.

More than 20,000 people have been evacuated to safer places in parts of Gujarat in the wake of Cyclone Biparjoy warning. According to news agency ANI, around 500 people migrated in Junagadh district, 6,786 in Kutch, 1,500 in Jamnagar, 543 people in Porbandar, 4,820 in Dwarka, 408 in Gir-Somnath, 2,000 people in Morbi and 4,031 in Rajkot, the Gujarat government said.

