WATCH | Intense waves crash against Mumbai coastline as Cyclone Biparjoy looms

Coastal areas of Mumbai witnessed high waves on Sunday morning, June 11, signaling the approach of Cyclone Biparjoy. A cyclone alert has been issued for the Saurashtra and Kutch coast, with a Yellow Message indicating caution.
The alert states that Biparjoy is projected to cross the coasts of Saurashtra, Kutch, and adjoining Pakistan around noon on June 15 as a VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm).
As of 8:30 am IST today, the ESCS Biparjoy was positioned over the east-central Arabian Sea, approximately 460 kilometers south-southwest of Porbandar, 510 kilometers south-southwest of Dwarka, and 600 kilometers south-southwest of Naliya.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that Biparjoy is expected to strike as a very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS).
In an advisory issued during the early hours of Sunday, the IMD mentioned that wind speeds would reach 40-50 kilometers per hour, with gusts of up to 60 kilometers per hour along and off the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts.
These speeds are expected to increase to 45-55 kilometers per hour, gusting to 65 kilometers per hour on Monday, and further increase to 50-60 kilometers per hour, gusting to 70 kilometers per hour on Tuesday and Wednesday.
On Thursday, squally winds with speeds reaching 55-65 kilometers per hour, gusting to 75 kilometers per hour, are likely to prevail along and off the Saurashtra coast.
The sea conditions along the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts will remain rough to very rough until Wednesday and turn very rough to high on Thursday, according to the IMD.
As a result, the IMD has advised a complete suspension of fishing operations in the region until June 15. Fishermen are also urged not to venture into the central Arabian Sea and the north Arabian Sea from June 12 to 15, as well as along and off the Saurashtra-Kutch coasts until June 15.
