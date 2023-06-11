CNBC TV18
WATCH | Intense waves crash against Mumbai coastline as Cyclone Biparjoy looms

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 11, 2023 11:36:16 AM IST (Published)

The alert states that Biparjoy is projected to cross the coasts of Saurashtra, Kutch, and adjoining Pakistan around noon on June 15 as a VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm).

Coastal areas of Mumbai witnessed high waves on Sunday morning, June 11, signaling the approach of Cyclone Biparjoy. A cyclone alert has been issued for the Saurashtra and Kutch coast, with a Yellow Message indicating caution.

The alert states that Biparjoy is projected to cross the coasts of Saurashtra, Kutch, and adjoining Pakistan around noon on June 15 as a VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm).
As of 8:30 am IST today, the ESCS Biparjoy was positioned over the east-central Arabian Sea, approximately 460 kilometers south-southwest of Porbandar, 510 kilometers south-southwest of Dwarka, and 600 kilometers south-southwest of Naliya.
