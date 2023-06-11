WATCH | Intense waves crash against Mumbai coastline as Cyclone Biparjoy looms

The alert states that Biparjoy is projected to cross the coasts of Saurashtra, Kutch, and adjoining Pakistan around noon on June 15 as a VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm).

Coastal areas of Mumbai witnessed high waves on Sunday morning, June 11, signaling the approach of Cyclone Biparjoy. A cyclone alert has been issued for the Saurashtra and Kutch coast, with a Yellow Message indicating caution.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: High waves are seen in coastal areas ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy. pic.twitter.com/I4ZsMii6QI — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023

The alert states that Biparjoy is projected to cross the coasts of Saurashtra, Kutch, and adjoining Pakistan around noon on June 15 as a VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm).

As of 8:30 am IST today, the ESCS Biparjoy was positioned over the east-central Arabian Sea, approximately 460 kilometers south-southwest of Porbandar, 510 kilometers south-southwest of Dwarka, and 600 kilometers south-southwest of Naliya.