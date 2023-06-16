Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE updates: Cyclone weakens, moves to Rajasthan after 22 people injured

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE update | Rain continues to lash Mandvi as cyclone crosses Gujarat
More than 1,80,000 people were evacuated in India and Pakistan in the last few days as authorities braced for Cyclone Biparjoy to hit coasts in both countries.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday tweeted: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received complete details of the Biparjoy cyclone situation over Gujarat through a telephonic conversation. He also expressed concern for the safety of wild animals including lions of Gir Forest and questioned the care arrangements for them.
Severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy laid over Saurashtra and Kutch as of 5:30 am on Friday, June 16. It is about 70 km east-northeast of Jakhau Port and 50 km northeast of Naliya, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Biparjoy is likely to weaken into a cyclonic storm and a depression by evening today over Rajasthan.
Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat on Thursday evening, causing extensive damage along the Saurashtra-Kutch coast. Incessant rain led to widespread power outages, and trees and electricity poles being uprooted. As of now, there are no deaths reported and around 22 injuries. Cyclone Biparjoy will weaken into a cyclonic storm and further into a depression over Rajasthan today.