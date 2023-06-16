CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeenvironment NewsCyclone Biparjoy LIVE updates: Cyclone weakens, moves to Rajasthan after 22 people injured

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE updates: Cyclone weakens, moves to Rajasthan after 22 people injured

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE updates: Cyclone weakens, moves to Rajasthan after 22 people injured
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Jun 16, 2023 8:59 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat on Thursday evening, causing extensive damage along the Saurashtra-Kutch coast. Incessant rain led to widespread power outages, and trees and electricity poles being uprooted. As of now, there are no deaths reported and around 22 injuries. Cyclone Biparjoy will weaken into a cyclonic storm and further into a depression over Rajasthan today. Catch LIVE updates on Cyclone Biparjoy with CNBC-TV18 here:

Live Updates

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE update | Rain continues to lash Mandvi as cyclone crosses Gujarat

Jun 16, 2023 9:18 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE update | More than 1.8 lakh people evacuated across India and Pakistan

More than 1,80,000 people were evacuated in India and Pakistan in the last few days as authorities braced for Cyclone Biparjoy to hit coasts in both countries.

Jun 16, 2023 9:09 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE update | PM Narendra Modi updated on cyclone by Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday tweeted: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received complete details of the Biparjoy cyclone situation over Gujarat through a telephonic conversation. He also expressed concern for the safety of wild animals including lions of Gir Forest and questioned the care arrangements for them.

Jun 16, 2023 8:56 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE update | Kutch witness strong winds; Trees uprooted

Jun 16, 2023 8:51 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE update | High tides seen at Gateway of India in Mumbai

Jun 16, 2023 8:51 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE update | Cyclone Biparjoy now a severe cyclonic storm: IMD

Severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy laid over Saurashtra and Kutch as of 5:30 am on Friday, June 16. It is about 70 km east-northeast of Jakhau Port and 50 km northeast of Naliya, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Biparjoy is likely to weaken into a cyclonic storm and a depression by evening today over Rajasthan.

Jun 16, 2023 8:49 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE update | Torrential rain and strong winds seen in Mandvi

Jun 16, 2023 8:47 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy lashes Gujarat coast, weakens into cyclonic storm

Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat on Thursday evening, causing extensive damage along the Saurashtra-Kutch coast. Incessant rain led to widespread power outages, and trees and electricity poles being uprooted. As of now, there are no deaths reported and around 22 injuries. Cyclone Biparjoy will weaken into a cyclonic storm and further into a depression over Rajasthan today.

Jun 16, 2023 8:45 AM
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X