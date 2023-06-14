Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel holds review meeting

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE update | Storm changes path, moves westward: officials
Cyclone Biparjoy has moved in a westward direction, changing its path and is not likely to make landfall in Dwarka. An official told ANI on Wednesday morning that they have shifted 4,500 people from coastal areas in Dwarka to various shelter homes. One National Disaster Response Force team is positioned at Dwarka and Okha each, along with teams of the Indian Army and State Disaster Response Force.
Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE update | IMD radar in Gujarat operational only 48 hours prior to landfall
The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Bhuj doppler radar wasn't working till noon of June 13. It was only in the afternoon of June 13, the radar started working, sources told CNBC-TV18.
They added, "Our Bhuj radar had some technical error. Some spare parts were required. We got it repaired and now it's working." Read more from this exclusive story here.
Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE update | IMD issues flood warning
The India Meteorological Department has issued a flood warning for Cyclone Biparjoy warning that Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts in Gujarat may get over 20 cm of rainfall on June 15 which could lead to low-lying flooding.
Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE update | Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel holds review meeting
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday held a review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar over the preparedness for Cyclone Biparjoy.
Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE update | Visuals show trees uprooted in Porbandar, Gujarat
Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE update | 400 shelter homes identified in Dwarka, Gujarat
The government has identified 400 shelter homes in Dwarka where people are being moved to. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of them and other arrangements, directing officials to be alert.
Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE update | Total destruction, flooding expected in Gujarat tomorrow
The India Meteorological Department has released a list of damages expected in Gujarat on June 15 as Cyclone Biparjoy crosses Jakhau Port. These warnings apply to Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Morbi, Junagarh and Morbi. They include:
- Total destruction of thatched houses/ extensive damage to kutcha houses. Some damage to pucca houses.
- Potential threat from flying objects.
- Bending/ uprooting of power and communication poles.
- Major damage to kutcha and pucca roads.
- Flooding of escape routes.
- Disruption of railways, overhead power lines and signalling systems.
- Widespread damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards, falling of green coconuts and tearing of palm fronds. Blowing down of bushy trees like mango.
- Small boats, country crafts may get detached from moorings.
- Visibility severely affected due to salt spray
Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE update: Relay tower declared unsafe, demolished in Gujarat
A relay tower that was declared unsafe in Dwarka, Gujarat, was demolished in view of Cyclone Biparjoy. A new tower will be constructed later.
Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE update | Police deliver essential goods to villagers in Shiyalbet using boats
Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE update | Residents of coastal areas in Junagadh, Gujarat, moved to shelters
Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE update: High tidal waves seen in Dwarka, Gujarat
Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE news | Red message warning for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts: IMD
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday morning issued a red message cyclone warning for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat.
As of 5:30 am on June 14, the very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy laid over northeast Arabian Sea near latitude 21.9 degrees North and longitude 66.3 degrees East. It is about 280 km west-southwest of Jakhau Port and 290 km west-southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka.
Cyclone Biparjoy will cross near Jakhau Port by June 15 evening as a very severe cyclonic storm.