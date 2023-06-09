Cyclone Biparjoy likely to intensify further in 48 hours: IMD

The IMD has said the cyclone is likely to be away from the Indian coast as it moves towards the north-northwest. The IMD said the cyclone is likely to strengthen further within 36 hours and will move in the north-northwestward direction over 48 hours.

Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to intensify further in the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) mentioned on its Twitter handle at 10 am on Friday. The cyclone was centred around 820km west of Goa, 850 km south-southwest of Porbandar, 840km west-southwest of Mumbai and 1,140km south of Karachi, the IMD said.

The IMD has said the cyclone is likely to be away from the Indian coast as it moves towards the north-northwest, News18 reported.

On Thursday, too , the IMD had said the 'very severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy is likely to further intensify and move towards the northwest

Meanwhile, fishermen in Gujarat have been called back to the coast from the deep sea areas as the ports were instructed to hoist a distant warning sign on Thursday. Cyclone Biparjoy is the first one to hit the Arabian Sea this year and is expected to bring in light showers and thunderstorms in the coastal regions of the state.

"Due to the cyclone, the wind speed may go up to 45 to 55 knots on June 10,11 and 12. The speed may also touch the 65-knot mark. The cyclone would bring light rains and thunderstorms in coastal regions, including south Gujarat and Saurashtra. All ports have been asked to hoist Distant Warning signal," the director of IMD's Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad, Manorama Mohanty, told the news agency PTI.

In accordance with international procedure, ports are advised to hoist "signals" whenever adverse weather is expected over them in oceanic areas. The step seeks to alert vessels and ensure the safety of maritime activities.

