Cyclone Biparjoy likely to intensify further in 48 hours: IMD

The IMD has said the cyclone is likely to be away from the Indian coast as it moves towards the north-northwest. The IMD said the cyclone is likely to strengthen further within 36 hours and will move in the north-northwestward direction over 48 hours.

Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to intensify further in the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) mentioned on its Twitter handle at 10 am on Friday. The cyclone was centred around 820km west of Goa, 850 km south-southwest of Porbandar, 840km west-southwest of Mumbai and 1,140km south of Karachi, the IMD said.

