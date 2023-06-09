CNBC TV18
Cyclone Biparjoy likely to intensify further in 48 hours: IMD

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 9, 2023 2:11:42 PM IST (Updated)

The IMD has said the cyclone is likely to be away from the Indian coast as it moves towards the north-northwest. The IMD said the cyclone is likely to strengthen further within 36 hours and will move in the north-northwestward direction over 48 hours.

Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to intensify further in the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) mentioned on its Twitter handle at 10 am on Friday. The cyclone was centred around 820km west of Goa, 850 km south-southwest of Porbandar, 840km west-southwest of Mumbai and 1,140km south of Karachi, the IMD said.

The IMD has said the cyclone is likely to be away from the Indian coast as it moves towards the north-northwest, News18 reported.
On Thursday, too, the IMD had said the 'very severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy is likely to further intensify and move towards the northwest
