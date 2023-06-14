Cyclone Biparjoy landfall in Gujarat | Trains cancelled, power disruption likely, over 37,000 evacuated

The cyclone has “extensive damaging potential” and is likely to impact Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts the most, the IMD has said.

Cyclone Biparjoy, which has weakened into a very severe cyclonic storm, will cross near the Jakau Port in Gujarat by tomorrow evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red message cyclone warning for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts, warning of flooding and power disruption.

The cyclone is very likely to cross between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan near the Jakahu Port on June 15 evening with maximum sustained wind speeds of 135-135 km/h gusting to 150 km/h.

Western Railways has cancelled 69 trains and short-terminated/short-originated 55 others in view of the cyclone. No passenger trains are operating in the Saurashtra-Kutch region.

The IMD has issued a flood warning for Cyclone Biparjoy cautioning that Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts in Gujarat may get over 20 cm of rainfall on June 15 which could lead to low-lying flooding. As of Wednesday morning, 37,800 people living along Gujarat's coastline have been evacuated.

The cyclone has “extensive damaging potential” and is likely to impact Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts the most, the IMD has said.

Heavy damage is likely in those areas on Thursday and the IMD has provided the following examples:

- Total destruction of thatched houses/ extensive damage to kutcha houses. Some damage to pucca houses.

- Potential threat from flying objects.

- Bending/ uprooting of power and communication poles.

- Major damage to kutcha and pucca roads.

- Flooding of escape routes.

- Disruption of railways, overhead power lines and signalling systems.

- Widespread damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards, falling of green coconuts and tearing of palm fronds. Blowing down of bushy trees like mango.

- Small boats and country crafts may get detached from moorings.

- Visibility severely affected due to salt spray

Additionally, the IMD has advised the total suspension of fishing operations along the Gujarat coast. Around 50 personnel were evacuated on Tuesday morning from the jack-up right Key Singapore near Okha, Gujarat, by Indian Coast Guard ALH Dhruv helicopters.

Heavy rainfall is expected along the Saurashtra-Kutch coast in the districts of Kachchh, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagarh, Morbi and Rajhkot today and tomorrow.