Cyclone Biparjoy landfall in Gujarat | Trains cancelled, power disruption likely, over 37,000 evacuated

homeenvironment NewsCyclone Biparjoy landfall in Gujarat | Trains cancelled, power disruption likely, over 37,000 evacuated

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 14, 2023 11:41:59 AM IST (Published)

The cyclone has “extensive damaging potential” and is likely to impact Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts the most, the IMD has said.

Cyclone Biparjoy, which has weakened into a very severe cyclonic storm, will cross near the Jakau Port in Gujarat by tomorrow evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red message cyclone warning for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts, warning of flooding and power disruption.

The cyclone is very likely to cross between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan near the Jakahu Port on June 15 evening with maximum sustained wind speeds of 135-135 km/h gusting to 150 km/h.
Catch LIVE updates from CNBC-TV18 on Cyclone Biparjoy here.
