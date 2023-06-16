Cyclone Biparjoy impact | Gujarat devastated amid property damages, power outages; 22 injured — VIDEO

Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat, causing heavy rain, strong winds, and property damage. While the cyclone weakened, it is expected to bring heavy rains to Rajasthan. Although 22 people were injured and significant property damage occurred, there have been no reports of deaths so far.

Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat last evening, bringing torrential rain and strong winds to the western state. Already a severe cyclonic storm, Biparjoy is expected to further weaken into a cyclonic storm this morning and into a depression over Rajasthan by Friday evening.

Heavy rains are expected in Rajasthan today as the cyclone moves northeastwards having crossed Saurashtra-Kutch and the adjoining Pakistan coast. The intensity of Cyclone Biparjoy, however, has reduced.

Last night, several districts reported power outages, uprooted trees and property damage.

According to the relief commissioner of Gujarat , around 22 people had been injured as of a little after midnight on June 16. There were no reports of any deaths.

"Around 22 people have been injured due to the storm. So far, there is no news of anyone's death. Twenty-three animals have died, 524 trees have fallen and electric poles have also fallen in some places, due to which there is no electricity in 940 villages," Relief Commissioner Alok Pandey said.

Strong winds in Morbi resulted in the breaking of electric wires and poles which caused power outages in almost 45 villages of the Mahilya tehsil. However, power was soon restored in all of them except nine.

Naliya reported similar weather conditions and damage to nature.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tweeted on Thursday that he was meeting other officials at the State Emergency Operations Centre. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also briefed on the cyclone , specifically about the safety and care arrangements of animals such as the lions of the Gir Forest.

The cyclone began its landfall process around 6:30 pm on June 15, which ended around midnight. It passed near Gujarat's Jakhau Port and its eye was eventually over land.

ALSO READ | Watch | Astronaut shares video of cyclone Biparjoy captured from space station