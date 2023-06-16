CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeenvironment NewsCyclone Biparjoy impact | Gujarat devastated amid property damages, power outages; 22 injured — VIDEO

Cyclone Biparjoy impact | Gujarat devastated amid property damages, power outages; 22 injured — VIDEO

Cyclone Biparjoy impact | Gujarat devastated amid property damages, power outages; 22 injured — VIDEO
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 16, 2023 8:57:33 AM IST (Updated)

Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat, causing heavy rain, strong winds, and property damage. While the cyclone weakened, it is expected to bring heavy rains to Rajasthan. Although 22 people were injured and significant property damage occurred, there have been no reports of deaths so far.

Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat last evening, bringing torrential rain and strong winds to the western state. Already a severe cyclonic storm, Biparjoy is expected to further weaken into a cyclonic storm this morning and into a depression over Rajasthan by Friday evening.

Heavy rains are expected in Rajasthan today as the cyclone moves northeastwards having crossed Saurashtra-Kutch and the adjoining Pakistan coast. The intensity of Cyclone Biparjoy, however, has reduced.
Last night, several districts reported power outages, uprooted trees and property damage.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X