Cyclone Biparjoy impact | Gujarat devastated amid property damages, power outages; 22 injured — VIDEO

Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat last evening, bringing torrential rain and strong winds to the western state. Already a severe cyclonic storm, Biparjoy is expected to further weaken into a cyclonic storm this morning and into a depression over Rajasthan by Friday evening.

Heavy rains are expected in Rajasthan today as the cyclone moves northeastwards having crossed Saurashtra-Kutch and the adjoining Pakistan coast. The intensity of Cyclone Biparjoy, however, has reduced.

Last night, several districts reported power outages, uprooted trees and property damage.