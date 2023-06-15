Cyclone Biparjoy is set to make landfall in Gujarat, bringing heavy rainfall and potential destruction. The affected areas, including Kachchh, Jamnagar, and Devbhumi Dwarka districts, are under a red alert. Other states and union territories are also expected to experience rainfall, and precautionary measures have been advised, such as suspending fishing operations and evacuating coastal areas.

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall this evening between 4 and 5 pm in Gujarat. It will cross the Saurashtra-Kutch region and adjoining Pakistan coasts, bringing heavy rainfall and possible destruction to the area.

As per the latest update by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the very severe cyclonic storm laid over the northeast Arabian Sea, less than 200 km away from the Gujarat coast. At 5:30 am on Thursday, Cyclone Biparjoy was about 180km west-southwest of Jakhau Port.

The Kachchh, Jamnagar and Devbhumi Dwarka districts of Gujarat are under a red alert for extremely heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning and strong surface winds.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across Gujarat today and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Kachchh, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi. In the coming days, southeast Rajasthan will also feel the impact of the cyclone

The weather department has also warned of rainfall in other states and Union Territories such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Daman Diu, Lakshadweep, Dadar and Nagar Haveli.

Extensive damage is also expected over Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Morbi, Junagarh and Rajkot in Gujarat today.

Here's a list issued by the IMD:

# Total destruction of thatched house/extensive damage to kutcha houses

# Some damage to pucca houses

# Potential threat from flying objects

# Bending/uprooting of power and communication poles

# Major damage to kutcha and pucca roads

# Flooding of escape routes

# Disruption of railways, overhead power lines and signalling systems

# Widespread damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards, falling of green coconuts and tearing of palm fronds

# Blowing down of bushy trees like mango

# Small boats and country crafts may get detached from moorings

# Visibility severely affected due to salt spray

Several trains under the Western Railways have been fully cancelled on June 15 ahead of the evening landfall as a precautionary measure.

As a precaution in view of the cyclone, the IMD has also suggested a list of actions to take.

Here it is:

# Suspension of fishing operations and movement of ships in disturbed areas

# Ports along the west coast of India may take necessary precautions

# Naval base operations may maintain necessary precautions

# Tourism activities may be restricted over these areas

# Mobilise evacuation from coastal areas

# Judicious regulation of rail and road traffic

# People in affected areas to remain indoors