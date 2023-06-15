CNBC TV18
After landfall, Cyclone Biparjoy to bring heavy rain to these states | What damages are expected

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 15, 2023 11:27:32 AM IST (Updated)

Cyclone Biparjoy is set to make landfall in Gujarat, bringing heavy rainfall and potential destruction. The affected areas, including Kachchh, Jamnagar, and Devbhumi Dwarka districts, are under a red alert. Other states and union territories are also expected to experience rainfall, and precautionary measures have been advised, such as suspending fishing operations and evacuating coastal areas.

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall this evening between 4 and 5 pm in Gujarat. It will cross the Saurashtra-Kutch region and adjoining Pakistan coasts, bringing heavy rainfall and possible destruction to the area.

As per the latest update by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the very severe cyclonic storm laid over the northeast Arabian Sea, less than 200 km away from the Gujarat coast. At 5:30 am on Thursday, Cyclone Biparjoy was about 180km west-southwest of Jakhau Port.
The Kachchh, Jamnagar and Devbhumi Dwarka districts of Gujarat are under a red alert for extremely heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning and strong surface winds.
