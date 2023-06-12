Several regions in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, are on yellow alert and are likely to witness heavy rainfall. Check rainfall alert here.

Air India has reported several delays and cancellations of flights due to adverse weather conditions and the temporary closure of Runway 09/27 at Mumbai airport, as stated by the airline on Monday. The announcement from Air India comes as Mumbai experiences heavy rainfall following the escalation of Cyclone Biparjoy into a severe cyclonic storm.

Air India released a statement on Twitter, "Inclement weather conditions and the temporary closure of Runway 09/27 at the Mumbai airport, in addition to other consequential factors beyond our control have resulted in delays and cancellation of some of our flights. We regret the inconvenience caused to our guests, as we make all effort to minimise the disruptions.”

A video shared by news agency ANI revealed high tidal waves in Mumbai, emphasising the intensification of Cyclone Biparjoy.

According to an official from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), various parts of Mumbai and Maharashtra received rainfall on Sunday night. As the cyclone's intensity increased, Mumbai city and the coastal regions of the state encountered strong winds and accompanying rain. The gusty winds also impacted air quality and visibility due to the presence of dust particles.

There were instances of fallen trees in Mumbai due to the forceful winds, as stated by a civic official quoted by news agency PTI. In Ganpatipule town located in the coastal Ratnagiri district, unsuspecting tourists were surprised by enormous waves that hit the beach with a powerful current.

This unexpected occurrence frightened away the tourists, however, no significant injuries were reported.

Cyclone Biparjoy alert

The India Meteorological Department said on Monday that a cyclone alert has been sounded for Saurashtra and Kutch Coast. The weather department issued a yellow alert for the areas as it expects the cyclone to "cross between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) by noon of June 15".

Rainfall alert in Maharashtra today

Several regions in the state are on yellow alert and are likely to witness heavy rainfall.

(Image: IMD)