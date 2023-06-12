CNBC TV18
Cyclone Biparjoy impact | Adverse weather and runway closure disrupt Air India flights in Mumbai

Jun 12, 2023

Several regions in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, are on yellow alert and are likely to witness heavy rainfall. Check rainfall alert here.

Air India has reported several delays and cancellations of flights due to adverse weather conditions and the temporary closure of Runway 09/27 at Mumbai airport, as stated by the airline on Monday. The announcement from Air India comes as Mumbai experiences heavy rainfall following the escalation of Cyclone Biparjoy into a severe cyclonic storm.

Air India released a statement on Twitter, "Inclement weather conditions and the temporary closure of Runway 09/27 at the Mumbai airport, in addition to other consequential factors beyond our control have resulted in delays and cancellation of some of our flights. We regret the inconvenience caused to our guests, as we make all effort to minimise the disruptions.”
A video shared by news agency ANI revealed high tidal waves in Mumbai, emphasising the intensification of Cyclone Biparjoy.
