Cyclone Biparjoy: Union Minister Amit Shah takes stock of situation in affected areas

Cyclone Biparjoy: Union Minister Amit Shah will also hold a meeting with state government officials and Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel.

Union Minister Amit Shah on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of the areas that were affected by Cyclone Biparjoy, in Kachchh in Gujarat, in the last two days. He will also be holding a press conference at 5pm.

Shah will also be visiting the Jakhau port in Kutch distrct. He will also be meeting the people who were evacuated from the coastal areas and are residing in shelter homes temporarily.

The minister will also meet the population affected in Mandvi. The minister will be inspecting the relief oprations in the Bhuj district.

Shah will also hold a meeting with state government officials and chief minister Bhupendra Patel.

Cyclone Biparjoy, which started brewing in the Arabian Sea on June 6, made its landfall nine days later in Gujarat on June 15. The landfall process started around 6.30pm and ended around midnight. It passed the Jakhau Port in Gujarat and its eye was eventually over land.

According a National Disaster Response Force report on Friday, two people had died and 23 were injured after the cyclone made landfall. As many as 24 animals also died.

When the cyclone made landfall on June 15 , several districts ahd reported power outages, uprooted trees and property damage.

Strong winds in Morbi resulted in the breaking of electric wires and poles which caused power outages in almost 45 villages of the Mahilya tehsil. However, power was soon restored in all of them except nine.

Naliya reported similar weather conditions and damage to nature.