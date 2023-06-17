CNBC TV18
Cyclone Biparjoy: Union Minister Amit Shah to visit affected areas, meet evacuated people

Cyclone Biparjoy: Union Minister Amit Shah to visit affected areas, meet evacuated people

Cyclone Biparjoy: Union Minister Amit Shah to visit affected areas, meet evacuated people
Cyclone Biparjoy: Union Minister Amit Shah will also hold a meeting with state government officials and Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting the areas affected by the Biparjoy cyclone in Gujarat, two days after it made its landfall. Shah will be visiting the Jakhau port in Kutch distrct. He will also be meeting the people who were evacuated from the coastal areas and are residing in shelter homes temporarily.

The minister will also meet the population affected in Mandvi. The minister will be inspecting the relief oprations in the Bhuj district.
Shah will also hold a meeting with state government officials and chief minister Bhupendra Patel.
