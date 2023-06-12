Cyclone Biparjoy likely to make landfall this week — Check dates, weather forecast and damage expected

Cyclone Biparjoy: The intensity of rainfall is expected to increase with heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar, the IMD said on Monday.

Cyclone Biparjoy is now projected to make landfall between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The very severe cyclonic storm, which had initially been moving in a north-northwest direction, has now changed its track, moving in a north-northeast direction. It is anticipated to cross near Jakhau Port in Gujarat on June 15.

The exact date and location of the landfall will become clearer in the coming days. The IMD's latest press release states that Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to move nearly northward until the morning of June 14, then veer northeastwards and make landfall between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) by noon on June 15. The cyclonic storm is expected to intensify as a very severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 125-135 kmph, gusting up to 150 kmph.

Gujarat on Orange alert

In light of Cyclone Biparjoy's approach, Gujarat is on alert as heavy rainfall is anticipated in parts of the state throughout the week. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Monday, June 12, with areas including Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh, and Morbi expected to experience heavy showers in the upcoming days.

On June 14, light to moderate rainfall is likely over most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected at isolated locations in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh, and Morbi districts of Saurashtra and Kutch.

The intensity of rainfall is expected to escalate on June 15, with heavy to very heavy rainfall forecasted over Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Jamnagar, and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi, and Junagarh districts of Gujarat.

Subsequently, isolated heavy rainfall is likely to affect the remaining districts of Saurashtra and the north Gujarat region on June 15. The situation will continue to be monitored closely, and updates will be provided as the cyclone progresses.

Rainfall in Mumbai

Mumbai also continues to witness high tidal waves and rainfall . Yellow has been issued by the IMD in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nasik, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Sholapur, Jalna, Latur, Akola, Buldhana, Gondia, Wardha and several other regions in the state.

(Image: IMD)

How states are preparing for Cyclone Biparjoy

As per the Gujarat government, seven teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 12 teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are deployed in the Saurashtra region, and 03 NDRF teams are on standby.

The Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Indian Air Force, and Indian Army) are on standby. All vessels of the Indian Navy are on alert and advised to move towards safer positions.

Meanwhile, people residing in vulnerable locations in Kutch, Morbi, Junagarh, Jamnagar, and Dwarka are being evacuated. They are being reportedly shifted to temporary shelters.

Fishermen warning and action suggested

IMD official Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the height of the waves generated in the oceans will be around 10-14 in height. "Fishermen have been given a warning for the next 5 days". Here are the directions for fishermen:

> Total suspension of fishing operations over east-central and adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea till 15th June. Northeast Arabian Sea from 12th-15th June

> Those out at sea are advised to return to the coast.

> Judicious regulation of offshore and onshore activities.

> Ports along the west coast of India may take necessary precautions.

> Naval base operations may maintain necessary precautions.

> Movement in motor boats and small ships all & off these coasts to be avoided

> Mobilise evacuation from coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch (Kutch, Devbhumi

Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi districts).

> Judicious regulation of rail and road traffic.

> People in affected areas to remain indoors.

> Tourism activities may be restricted over these areas.

> Preparatory actions before the cyclones.

Damage expected

Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to cause damage in areas including Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Morbi and Junagarh and Rajkot districts of Gujarat on June 15. Here's how these areas might be affected:

> Total destruction of thatched houses/ extensive damage to Kutcha houses. Some damage

to Pucca houses.

> Potential threat from flying objects.

> Bending/ uprooting of power and communication poles.

> Major damage to Kutcha and Pucca roads. Flooding of escape routes. Disruption of

railways, overhead power lines and signalling systems.

> Widespread damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards, falling of green coconuts

and tearing of palm fronds. Blowing down bushy trees like mango.

> Small boats and country crafts may get detached from moorings.

> Visibility was severely affected due to the salt spray.