Cyclone Biparjoy likely to make landfall this week — Check dates, weather forecast and damage expected

Cyclone Biparjoy: The intensity of rainfall is expected to increase with heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar, the IMD said on Monday.
Cyclone Biparjoy is now projected to make landfall between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The very severe cyclonic storm, which had initially been moving in a north-northwest direction, has now changed its track, moving in a north-northeast direction. It is anticipated to cross near Jakhau Port in Gujarat on June 15.
The exact date and location of the landfall will become clearer in the coming days. The IMD's latest press release states that Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to move nearly northward until the morning of June 14, then veer northeastwards and make landfall between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) by noon on June 15. The cyclonic storm is expected to intensify as a very severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 125-135 kmph, gusting up to 150 kmph.