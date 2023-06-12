Cyclone Biparjoy likely to make landfall this week — Check dates, weather forecast and damage expected

Cyclone Biparjoy: The intensity of rainfall is expected to increase with heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar, the IMD said on Monday.

Cyclone Biparjoy is now projected to make landfall between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The very severe cyclonic storm, which had initially been moving in a north-northwest direction, has now changed its track, moving in a north-northeast direction. It is anticipated to cross near Jakhau Port in Gujarat on June 15.