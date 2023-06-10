The weather agency has issued a yellow alert has been issued for eight districts in Kerala and advised fishermen not to venture into the seas off the coast of Karnataka, Kerala, and Lakshadweep.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that the very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy is expected to intensify further in the next 24 hours. According to IMD, Cyclone Biparjoy is currently located about 700 km west of Goa, 620 km west-southwest of Mumbai and 600 km south-southwest of Porbandar. The weather agency has further warned that Biparjoy could cause heavy rain and strong winds in coastal areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa. The weather agency has also issued a yellow warning in several districts of Kerala.
“Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy lay centred at 0830 IST of today, near latitude 16.7N and longitude 67.4E, about 700 km WNW of Goa, 620 km WSW of Mumbai, 600 km SSW of Porbandar and 910 km S of Karachi. To intensify further and move NNE-wards gradually during the next 24 hours,” IMD tweeted on Saturday.
The weather agency has predicted that the monsoon is likely to advance in the remaining parts of Kerala within the next two days. Earlier it was feared that Cyclone Biparjoy might delay the progress of the monsoon to other parts after the onset over the Kerala coast on June 8.
Cyclone Biparjoy is having an impact on Gujarat as well and IMD predicts heavy rain in the state today. News agency ANI reported that high waves were seen at the Tithal Beach in Valsad district possibly due to the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy. The local authorities have closed Tithal Beach to tourists as a precautionary measure.
“We have warned fishermen not to go into the sea and they all have come back. In Dariya Kanthan village, people will be shifted if needed and shelters have been arranged for them. We have closed Tithal Beach for tourists till June 14,” Valsad’s Tehsildar TC Patel was quoted as saying by ANI.
The weather agency has advised fishermen not to venture into the seas off the coast of Karnataka, Kerala, and Lakshadweep.
It is worth noting that a yellow alert has been issued for eight districts in Kerala. These districts are – Kozhikode, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki, and Kannur.
This storm has been named ‘Biparjoy’ by Bangladesh and the word essentially means ‘disaster’ or ‘calamity’.
