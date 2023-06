The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that the very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy is expected to intensify further in the next 24 hours. According to IMD, Cyclone Biparjoy is currently located about 700 km west of Goa, 620 km west-southwest of Mumbai and 600 km south-southwest of Porbandar. The weather agency has further warned that Biparjoy could cause heavy rain and strong winds in coastal areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa. The weather agency has also issued a yellow warning in several districts of Kerala.